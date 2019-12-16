Rayner and Long-Bailey Dream Ticket Rumours

This lunchtime during a necessary first-day-of-term trip to the Red Lion, Guido spotted Rebecca Long-Bailey and Angela Rayner leaving together via the Derby Gate entrance. Guido questioned whether this was the sign of a joint ticket or just a comradely sign of unity…

Rumours are now abounding that a joint leadership ticket has been agreed between the two, with Long-Bailey taking the reins and Rayner following in tow as deputy.

Did Guido in fact accidentally capture them moments after agreeing the future of the Labour Party?…

December 16, 2019 at 4:15 pm

