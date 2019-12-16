Rayner and Long-Bailey Dream Ticket Rumours

This lunchtime during a necessary first-day-of-term trip to the Red Lion, Guido spotted Rebecca Long-Bailey and Angela Rayner leaving together via the Derby Gate entrance. Guido questioned whether this was the sign of a joint ticket or just a comradely sign of unity…

Rumours are now abounding that a joint leadership ticket has been agreed between the two, with Long-Bailey taking the reins and Rayner following in tow as deputy.

Hearing from a couple of sources this afternoon that old friends Rebecca L-B and Angela Rayner have agreed between them that L-B will stand for leader, and Rayner as deputy. Not confirmed… — Heather Stewart (@GuardianHeather) December 16, 2019

Did Guido in fact accidentally capture them moments after agreeing the future of the Labour Party?…