Corbyn Quits. Will Stay Throughout Leadership Election

Bows out by blaming the media and claiming his manifesto was very popular. Says he won’t lead the party into another election but will oversee the next election…
How Labour Betrayed Their Supporters | UnHerd
The Big 2019 Election Quiz | Buzzfeed
Trapped into Trusting Tories on Brexit | ConWoman
How LBC Captured the Political Zeitgeist | FT
Blunkett Refuses to Back Corbyn | Mail
The Promise That Changed the Election | Comment Central
“Jeremy Corbyn is Negative on 50% of Doors.” | Buzzfeed
Ashfield: The Most Bet on Constituency | New Statesman
Time For Boris to Show His True Colours | Matthew Goodwin
Gender-Neutral Penguin Predicts Corbyn Win | PinkNews
Extreme Left’s Normalisation in UK | Medium
Lib Dems Admit £1.7bn Hole in Manifesto | Yahoo
The Big 2019 Election Quiz | Buzzfeed
Trapped into Trusting Tories on Brexit | ConWoman
How LBC Captured the Political Zeitgeist | FT
Blunkett Refuses to Back Corbyn | Mail
The Promise That Changed the Election | Comment Central
“Jeremy Corbyn is Negative on 50% of Doors.” | Buzzfeed
Ashfield: The Most Bet on Constituency | New Statesman
Time For Boris to Show His True Colours | Matthew Goodwin
Gender-Neutral Penguin Predicts Corbyn Win | PinkNews
Extreme Left’s Normalisation in UK | Medium
Lib Dems Admit £1.7bn Hole in Manifesto | Yahoo