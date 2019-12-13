Boris Wins Stonking Victory

As of 08:30 this morning, Boris has won 44% of the vote compared to 32% for Labour. This has led to the Tories winning 364 seats to Labour’s lowly 202 – a majority of 79. The Tories’ seat count is their highest since Thatcher, while Labour’s is their lowest since 1935…

Con 364* (+47)

364* (+47) Lab 203 (-59)

203 (-59) SNP 48 (+13)

48 (+13) Lib Dems 11 (-1)

11 (-1) DUP 8 (-2)

*This could rise to 365 as St Ives is yet to come in.

The Tories lost seven seats to the SNP and one to Labour, but won enough new seats to make up for those and more, particularly in the Midlands, Wales, and the North. The one seat Labour managed to take off the Tories was typically metropolitan Putney…

Big names to lose their seats included:

Jo Swinson

Laura Pidcock

Dennis Skinner

Chris Williamson

Emma Dent Coad

Caroline Flint

David Gauke

Antoinette Sandbach

Dominic Grieve

Anna Soubry

Nigel Dodds

Zac Goldsmith

Luciana Berger, Chuka Umunna, and Sam Gyimah also failed to win new ones.

The Tories won so evenly across the country that Michael Gove was able to triumphantly declare in the Tories’ victory event this morning that “Next year both the Durham Miners’ Gala and the Notting Hill Carnival will take place in seats held by the Conservatives.” The Tories won back Kensington which includes Notting Hill, and astonishingly Laura Pidcock was defeated in her seat of North West Durham…

The Times this morning shows the swing in Great Britain compared to 2017:

Stonking.