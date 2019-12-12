Labour Has Won the Twitter War, Again

Despite a spirited effort from Tory digital operation, unleashing fresh memes like BorisWave and provoking hatesharing of their quirky Twitter content, the Labour Party has stormed ahead on the social media sites native to the party’s core demographic.

Labour are busy gloating about their impressive retweet and video view counts. They boast:

Labour achieved more than three times the video views compared to the Tories

Rob Delaney’s scaremongering video about NHS alone achieved a total of 13.3m views.

Corbyn has received 2.4 million retweets, compared to the Tories’ 372,000

649,000 people have shared Corbyn’s content on Facebook, of whom 432,000 have never shared a Corbyn post before.

Follower growth on Twitter and Facebook for the Labour Party, boosted by celebrities, has been impressive:

In 2011 the “Yes to the Alternative Vote” campaign were surprised to discover that their social media sentiment analysis, which gave them a 2:1 lead, was wrong. Yet still this garbage persists, for example analysis designed & built by idiots at Mediaworks, using AI apparently, Caroline Lucas has the most positive sentiment on social media. So what?

Ultimately, as David Cameron reminded us all in 2015, and Vote Leave proved again in 2016, Britain and Twitter are not the same thing…