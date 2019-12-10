2 Days to Go

TORIES

  • Trying to get the election back onto Brexit after bad NHS day yesterday
  • Campaign stunt of Boris driving through a ‘gridlock’ wall at the JCB factory
  • Release of Boris’s Love Actually parody last night
  •  Topline(s):
    • Tories need just 9 more seats

LABOUR

  • NHS day derailed by Guido’s leaked phone conversation between Jonathan Ashworth and a Tory friend
  • Released blueprint to revive steel industry
  • Corbyn on campaign trail in Bolton
  • Corbyn released viral ‘reading mean tweets’ video last night
  •  Topline(s):
    • It’s time to save our NHS

LIB DEM

  • Attacking stagnating economic growth
  • Attacked Boris’s comments about EU migrants
  • Topline(s):
    • Human rights are under threat at this election.

Cut through

  • Jonathan Ashworth tapes

Latest polls:

SavantaComRes: CON: 43% (+1) LAB: 36% (-) LDEM: 12% (+1) BREX: 3% (-1)

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Yesterday’s in Brackets):

    • Tories: 1/3 (1/4)
    • No overall: 5/2 (7/2)
    • Labour: 33/1 (25/1)
    • Lib Dems: 500/1 (500/1)
Tags:
December 10, 2019 at 5:10 pm

Seen Elsewhere