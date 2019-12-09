We’re bringing sexy (socialism) back.
Big thanks to the wonderful @EmilyThornberry who joined me on the doors in Midlothian today! 🌹✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/3vewR7Nj0e
— Danielle Rowley (@DaniRowley) December 9, 2019
Appearing on BBC Radio West Midlands this morning, the Prime Minister was asked: “What are you getting Carrie for Christmas?”
Boris: “I’m going to get Brexit done”