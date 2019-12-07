Tory Social Media Blitz “Stop the Arguing”

The new Tory advert rolling out on social media everywhere features the voice of CCCHQ’s James Dinsmore urging an end to arguing. This is a refinement along the lines of the popular hashtag #BOBPTD “Bored of Brexit Pass the Deal”…
