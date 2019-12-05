Jo Swinson Wiped from Lib Dem Leaflets

The Lib Dems are experiencing a similar realisation to the Tories’ 2017 campaign; they launched a presidential-style campaign centred around a figure who, the more voters saw her, the less they like her.

In initial literature from the Lib Dems, the party was branded as “Jo Swinson’s Liberal Democrats” with almost every leaflet and advert plastered with her face. Now the party isn’t even including her in ‘past vs future’ comparisons, instead opting for the Lib Dem logo rather than a picture of their leader.

The party strategy made a radical u-turn from an anti-Labour to anti-Tory focus following last week’s YouGov MRP poll, and now it seems they’ve u-turned again on their presidential strategy. Not good signs from a party that was agitating for this election in the first place…