Labour MP Who Posed with Hamas Says Labour has Failed on Antisemitism

In news that sounds more like a Daily Mash article, a Labour MP who previously posed for a photoshoot with Hamas has spoken out against Labour’s inability to deal with its Antisemitism article. No, it isn’t Jeremy Corbyn – he would never admit such a problem…

Andy Slaughter has told Hammersmith Today that his party was “complacent” on tackling Antisemitism. A fair point, but not one Slaughter is totally unconnected to, given just last year it was revealed he and Corbyn travelled to Israel in 2010 to meet senior Hamas officials. Hamas, of course, a group that wants to wipe Israel off the map and murder Jewish people worldwide…