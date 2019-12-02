Corbyn Wanted ISIS Terrorists to be Allowed Back to the UK

Talking about people going from Britain to fight with ISIS in Syria, Corbyn criticised the Government’s hard-line approach, calling the decision to deny Jihadis who fight for ISIS a right of return “strange”.

“The British Government’s response has been to try to make it impossible for them to travel, to restrict their ability to travel, to take upon themselves the ability to remove passports, and strangely to deny people the right of return, which is legally a very questionable decision by the British Government”

This is of course the same Jeremy Corbyn who was “not happy” with shoot to kill policy, and said ISIS leader should have been put on trial instead of killed. No wonder he doesn’t want to talk about counter-terrorism policy…