In an extraordinary interview on the World at One, Unite leader Len McCluskey said that the Chief Rabbi’s decision to speak out was “wrong and quite extraordinary.” After hitting out at the Rabbi, McCluskey went on to say:

“The reality is this. Everybody should be concerned and sorry for the type of hurt that has been caused by the Jewish community.”

Perhaps he saw Corbyn refuse to apologise to the Jewish community and thought it must be their fault. Not quite the line…