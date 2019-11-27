Corbyn’s Redacted Negotiation Documents Lies

The unredacted documents Corbyn is branding have been seen by Guido and turns out it’s not the bombshell Corbyn was hoping for.

First point: the documents are from Theresa May’s time in Government. As ever, Corbyn’s stuck in the past…

With document 1 not even mentioning the NHS, document 2 even shows the NHS is heading for cheaper drugs under a US-UK trade deal

The real bombshell is these documents do prove Corbyn lied to the audience during the TV debate, when he supposedly read from the documents showed an offer of “full market access for US products” – these documents prove no such phrase exists. Read the full documents for yourself here.