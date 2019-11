The Green Party’s candidate for Camborne & Redruth, Karen La Borde, is a lifelong campaigner for climate action, and is desperate for humanity to cut down on carbon emissions – with one exception: she’s allowed to keep running her luxury posh skiing company, The Winter Sports Company, that offers ‘heli-skiing’ – skiing using highly un-environmental helicopters.

With the Green Party’s nannying eco-policies, La Borde takes helicopter parenting to a new level…