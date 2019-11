The Lib Dem’s Manifesto proudly announces that when they form a majority government and Jo Swinson is supreme leader, they will “Take tough action against corporate tax evasion and avoidance”.

Guido is wondering, therefore, why the Lib Dems have taken £75,000 from Attestor Services – the UK arm of Attestor Value Master Fund, a $3.1 billion hedge fund domiciled in the Cayman Islands.

Tough action indeed…