Former McDonnell Aide Admits to Voter Fraud

James Mills, former ‘Senior Strategic Adviser‘ to Corbyn and former Director of Communications to McDonnell made an extraordinary admission on Matt Forde’s Political Party podcast.

“I don’t know if I should admit this… but the first time I ever voted was actually illegally”

Describing pretending to be his brother, who was at university at the time, Mills says he voted in a local election when he was in his mid teens. The Shadow Chancellor’s former head of comms goes on to say the council knew who he was but let him vote anyway. “What’s more Labour than electoral fraud eh?” Guido wonders why Labour is so opposed to voter ID…