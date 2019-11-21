Labour Audience Jeers BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg

Even after being explicitly told to be polite by Rebecca Long-Bailey, the Labour Party audience could not stop themselves from jeering at Laura Kuenssberg. Rebecca Long-Bailey promised a ‘gold star’ for a ‘well-behaved audience’ at Labour’s manifesto launch if they listened quietly. They booed her…

November 21, 2019

