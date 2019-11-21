Angela Rayner Praises 17 Years of Tory Government

Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner took the bold decision this morning to praise seventeen years of Tory government – an odd move for the middle of an election. She claimed that in 1996 – after four consecutive Tory election victories – she had “an NHS that was there for me.” Straight from the mouth of the Shadow Cabinet – the NHS is safe in Tory hands…
