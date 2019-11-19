Fartgate is the World’s #1 Trending Topic

On social media and traditional media the issue is did Congressman Eric Swalwell fart on live TV? Amercian politics…
Flemish Aristocrat Labour Candidate | Tatler
Mass Dishonesty over Mass Migration | ConWoman
Aberdeen North Tory Dropped Over Anti-Semitism | BBC
Labour Have Somehow Slid Further to the Extreme Left | FMC
Rehearsals Are Over | Julie Etchingham
Why the Tories Keep Winning | Tim Bale
Parliament Must Take Duties More Seriously | Victoria Hewson
Corbyn Speaker Said Zionism Made Jews “Immoral” | Red Roar
Luxury Beliefs of the Upper Classes | Rob Henderson
Why Remainers are the Imperialist Nostalgics | UnHerd
New Media Shapes Old Message | Giles kenningham
How Tory Activists Are Crushed By Party Machine | ConHome
Mass Dishonesty over Mass Migration | ConWoman
Aberdeen North Tory Dropped Over Anti-Semitism | BBC
Labour Have Somehow Slid Further to the Extreme Left | FMC
Rehearsals Are Over | Julie Etchingham
Why the Tories Keep Winning | Tim Bale
Parliament Must Take Duties More Seriously | Victoria Hewson
Corbyn Speaker Said Zionism Made Jews “Immoral” | Red Roar
Luxury Beliefs of the Upper Classes | Rob Henderson
Why Remainers are the Imperialist Nostalgics | UnHerd
New Media Shapes Old Message | Giles kenningham
How Tory Activists Are Crushed By Party Machine | ConHome