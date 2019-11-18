Plaid’s Taffy Jihadi Blamed Lord Ashcroft for London Terror Attack

The Plaid Cymru activist who starred in their party political broadcast and is at the centre of a storm over anti-Semitism and extremist views has apologised and declared she has undertaken “anti-Semitism training” after her social media posts of hers surfaced that Sahar Al-Faifi admits “crossed the boundary of criticism of Israel into anti-Semitism.” Al-Faifi has been suspended by the party…

The suspension was over posts Al-Fafi wrote between 2012 and 2014 when she:

Celebrated the return of Hamas leader Khalid Meshal to Gaza. She wrote “we have given you a clear conquest… Allah may aid you with a mighty victory.”

Wrote “If Saudi Arabia stopped producing oil for one day, the West would kneel on their knees & #Israel would disappear. Shame on Arab rulers! #Gaza”

Guido can reveal that far more recently, Al-Faifi has made deeply troubling comments. In 2016, the activist wrote of alleged Al-Queda member Moazzam Begg that “one cannot but laud Begg for his an inimitable courage in his cause, to have a more answerable government and hold MI5 and MI6 to account.”

In the wake of the 2017 London Bridge terror attack, she wrote a social media post entitled “London Bridge attack, who is to blame?” In it, she placed blame not on the Jihadi terrorists, but “pro-Zionists pro-war individuals such as Robert Rosenkranz, Lord Ashcroft and Lord Kalms the owner of Dixons” writing that:

“These people make money from wars and it is within their interest to make the world unstable by funding fear via morons and militias... So after this, do you not think that Westminster attack, Manchester bombing and London Bridge are timely and their purpose is clear? This is not some sort of conspiracy theory. This is called mimetic [sic] warfare!”

She remains suspended…