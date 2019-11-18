Corbyn Praises Privatised Italian Railway

It’s rail nationalisation day on Labour’s grid, and to get the train rolling Corbyn put out a shiny video comparing the UK’s rail network to Europe’s; where according to the magic grandpa trains are cheaper, better faster and there’s no gravy train for shareholders.

Undermining Corbyn’s messaging, however, was his use of footage of the super-fast Italian train, Italothe country’s new privately-owned and operated high-speed rail service…

Presumably Corbyn will also be avoiding mentioning UK fares are the second cheapest in Europe when booked in advance and far more frequentFirst class fact-checking…

November 18, 2019 at 10:30 am

