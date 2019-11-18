24 Days To Go

TORIES
- Boris abandons corporation tax cut pledge at CBI speech, saying the £6 billion saved will go toward the NHS
- But Tories will cut other business taxes, including National Insurance Contributions
- Tories highlighting tax cuts for ordinary people
- Topline(s):
- Corbyn will cost you £2,400 in tax
- Tories support business
LABOUR
- Labour campaigning around the anniversary of Section 28’s repeal in 2003
- Topline(s):
- The Tories have a poor record on LGBT rights
- Labour isn’t a threat to businesses
- The Tories will attack workers’ rights with President Trump
LIB DEM
- The Lib Dems will spend £100 billion tackling the climate emergency
- Lost their court battle to take part in the TV debates, alongside the SNP
- Topline(s):
- If you want to get Brexit done, you’re not a party of business
Brexit Party
- Brexit Party will abolish the House of Lords
- Topline(s)
- The Brexit Party are standing in the seats Tories have never won – Leavers, don’t waste your vote
Cut through
- Boris shelves business tax cut to help fund the NHS
Latest polls:
ICMResearch: CON: 42% (+3) LAB: 32% (+1) LDEM: 13% (-2) BREX: 5% (-3)
Survation: CON: 42% (+7) LAB: 28% (-1) LDEM: 13% (-4) BREX: 5% (-5)
Survation preference for PM: Boris: 47% (+6) Corbyn: 16% (-2) Swinson: 15% (-6)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
-
- Tories: 2/5 (8/15)
- No overall: 2/1 (7/4)
- Labour: 25/1 (20/1)
- Lib Dems: 250/1 (150/1)