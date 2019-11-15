Full List of Non-Tory-Held Seats the Brexit Party Aren’t Standing In

Following analysis of the closed candidate nominations, it has turned out the Brexit Party – having announced they will stand down in 317 tory-held seats – will not be standing in an additional 39 seats. Read them in full below:
- Airdrie and Shotts
- Argyll and Bute
- Brent Central
- Bristol North West
- Canterbury
- Central Ayrshire
- Chorley (candidates rarely stand against the speaker)
- Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill
- Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East
- Dudley North
- Dundee East
- Dunfermline and West Fife
- Ealing North
- East Dunbartonshire
- East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow
- East Lothian
- Edinburgh East
- Edinburgh South
- Edinburgh West
- Ellesmere Port and Neston
- Falkirk
- Gateshead
- Glasgow Central
- Glasgow East
- Glasgow North East
- Glasgow North West
- Inverclyde
- Kilmarnock and Loudoun
- Lanark and Hamilton East
- Liverpool, Walton
- Livingston
- Midlothian
- Motherwell and Wishaw
- Na h-Eileanan an Iar
- Newcastle upon Tyne East
- North Ayrshire and Arran
- North East Fife
- North West Durham
- Paisley and Renfrewshire North
- Paisley and Renfrewshire South
- Rutherglen and Hamilton West
- West Dunbartonshire
Looks like the Brexit party were very worried about those bitter Scottish weather conditions…