Sarah Olney Misspells name of Constituency on Leaflets

This week, Guido revealed the biggest EU leaflet lie so far, when the Putney Lib Dem candidate claimed she’d won the Nobel Peace Prize. In the end she said she hadn’t lied, and argued it was a typo down to human error – “it is clear from this typo I didn’t get the award for proof reading”. A self-evident statement given ‘proofreading’ is one word…

Their Putney PPC clearly wasn’t the only candidate without proofreading skills, as Sarah Olney’s latest Lib Dem leaflet manages to misspell the name of the constituency area ‘North Kingston’.

As faux pas go, this one still pales in comparison to her criminal election spending last time…