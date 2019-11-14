Kate Hoey to Vote DUP

Speaking to LBC’s Iain Dale last night, the former Vauxhall MP and Labour Leaver declared that she will be voting in Northern Ireland – for the DUP…

This ends speculation that Kate might have been about to become the fourth former Labour MP to announce she’ll be voting for Boris – after this supportive Tweet:

This shows the @BorisJohnson as he is and as he was when I was his Sports Commissioner for London -a great motivator,not tribal,prepared to work with those who wanted to get things done,willing to listen to advice with a positive attitude and a belief in the UK’s potential! https://t.co/1ffsOo5LnI — Kate Hoey (@CatharineHoey) November 12, 2019

Significant that she has chosen to not vote for the Labour Remainer successor in Vauxhall…