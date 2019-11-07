Read in Full: Remain Alliance Release Election Plans

At a launch this morning, the Green Party, Plaid and Lib Dems have released the details of their forthcoming ‘remain alliance’ – showing what party will get a free run from the others in which seats. Read in full below…

England

Green Party – 9 seats

  • Brighton, Pavilion
  • Isle of Wight
  • Bristol West
  • Bury St Edmunds
  • Stroud
  • Dulwich and West Norwood
  • Forest of Dean
  • Cannock Chase
  • Exeter

Liberal Democrats – 40 seats

  • Bath
  • Bermondsey and Old Southwark
  • Buckingham
  • Cheadle
  • Chelmsford
  • Chelsea and Fulham
  • Cheltenham
  • Chippenham
  • Esher and Walton
  • Finchley and Golders Green
  • Guildford
  • Harrogate and Knaresborough
  • Hazel Grove
  • Hitchin and Harpenden
  • North Cornwall
  • North Norfolk
  • Oxford West and Abingdon
  • Penistone and Stocksbridge
  • Portsmouth South
  • Richmond Park
  • Romsey and Southampton North
  • Rushcliffe
  • South Cambridgeshire
  • South East Cambridgeshire
  • South West Surrey
  • Southport
  • Taunton Deane
  • Thornbury and Yate
  • Totnes
  • Tunbridge Wells
  • Twickenham
  • Wantage
  • Warrington South
  • Watford
  • Wells
  • Westmorland and Lonsdale
  • Wimbledon
  • Winchester
  • Witney
  • York Outer

Wales

Green Party – 1 seat

  • Vale of Glamorgan

Liberal Democrats – 3 seats

  • Brecon and Radnorshire
  • Cardiff Central
  • Montgomeryshire

Plaid Cymru – 7 seats

  • Arfon
  • Caerphilly
  • Carmarthen East and Dinefwr
  • Dwyfor Meirionnydd
  • Llanelli
  • Pontypridd
  • Ynys Mon
