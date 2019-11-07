Read in Full: Remain Alliance Release Election Plans

At a launch this morning, the Green Party, Plaid and Lib Dems have released the details of their forthcoming ‘remain alliance’ – showing what party will get a free run from the others in which seats. Read in full below…

England

Green Party – 9 seats

Brighton, Pavilion

Isle of Wight

Bristol West

Bury St Edmunds

Stroud

Dulwich and West Norwood

Forest of Dean

Cannock Chase

Exeter

Liberal Democrats – 40 seats

Bath

Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Buckingham

Cheadle

Chelmsford

Chelsea and Fulham

Cheltenham

Chippenham

Esher and Walton

Finchley and Golders Green

Guildford

Harrogate and Knaresborough

Hazel Grove

Hitchin and Harpenden

North Cornwall

North Norfolk

Oxford West and Abingdon

Penistone and Stocksbridge

Portsmouth South

Richmond Park

Romsey and Southampton North

Rushcliffe

South Cambridgeshire

South East Cambridgeshire

South West Surrey

Southport

Taunton Deane

Thornbury and Yate

Totnes

Tunbridge Wells

Twickenham

Wantage

Warrington South

Watford

Wells

Westmorland and Lonsdale

Wimbledon

Winchester

Witney

York Outer

Wales

Green Party – 1 seat

Vale of Glamorgan

Liberal Democrats – 3 seats

Brecon and Radnorshire

Cardiff Central

Montgomeryshire

Plaid Cymru – 7 seats