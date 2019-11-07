No Brexit Answers from Momentum

Momentum released a smug video this morning trying to claim Labour’s second renegotiation, second referendum Brexit policy was simple. Guido has some questions…
John Bercow finally makes his view on Brexit known.
“Brexit is the biggest mistake of this country after the war. I respect PM Johnson but Brexit doesn’t help us. It’s better to be part of the [EU] power bloc.”
What a surprise…