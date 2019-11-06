Oh Kay: Burley Empty Chairs Cleverly When He Wasn’t Booked For Her Show

Kay Burley ’empty chaired’ James Cleverly this morning and the video is doing the rounds on social media, with almost 200,000 views it has been – shared by left-wing figures and Labour activists like Owen Jones. The only problem is Cleverly wasn’t booked to come on her show…

Cleverly had been scheduled to appear on TalkRADIO this morning but as he arrived at the Millbank studio booked for his Julia Hartley-Brewer interview, Kay Burley burst in. Guido understands Kay harangued Cleverly for not coming on her show at 8:30, but this was a last-minute booking and got squeezed because GMB overran this morning. He had been scheduled to appear on TalkRADIO at 8:40…

Millbank sources tell Guido that the studios descended into an unedifying shouting match. Guido understands even radio producers could hear Kay’s shouting over the microphone in James’ studio….

Politico‘s media round listing clearly shows that the Tory chairman wasn’t booked to appear on Sky today.

Listen to James’ baffled response here…

Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly was talking with Julia when Sky News presenter Kay Burley cut to an empty chair, claiming he was refusing to come on the programme.@JuliaHB1 | @JamesCleverly | https://t.co/sv3MZUm41c pic.twitter.com/3AxuUCHc2b — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) November 6, 2019

Pulling a stunt like this during purdah is a brave move for Sky. Guido hears a furious Number 10 are planning a formal Ofcom complaint…