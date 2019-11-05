Starmer Flounders Over Labour’s Brexit Policy on GMB

Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan demonstrated this morning why Labour has been trying to move the conversation off Brexit and on to domestic issues like the NHS. Starmer was all over the place…
November 5, 2019 at 8:32 am

Professor John Curtice makes a prediction on LBC…

“I will make a prediction. There are going to be a record number of non-Conservative and non-Labour MPs as a result of this election. That makes it difficult for the Tories and Labour to win an overall majority.”

