Second Brexit Party Candidate Resigns Over Farage Disagreements

The Second Brexit Party Candidate of the day has announced he is standing down due to Farage’s anti-Brexit deal rhetoric – just hours after Farage announced his candidates in Central London…

Stephen Peddie – who until hours ago was the PPC for Tonbridge and Malling – quit the party, saying “We have ‘a’ Brexit only because of Farage. That doesn’t make it his to destroy along with our country. I’ve quit as a PPC in exasperation”.

The blow follows the resignation of Dudley South candidate, Paul Brothwood, this morning for political reasons, and a third vacancy created by the Brexit Party’s PPC in Devizes for personal reasons. Will the last Brexit Party candidate standing please turn out the lights…

Peddie left with the warning shot to Farage: “I suspect I’m far from alone”. Get in touch with any further Brexit Party resignations…