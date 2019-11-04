Campaign Round-Up: 38 Days To Go

TORIES

  • Quiet again. Campaign and manifesto launch on Wednesday.
  • Welcomed Brexit Party defection
  • Keeping candidate who said benefit claimants should be ‘put down’
  • Topline(s):
    • Labour lying about NHS
    • Brexit Party threaten getting Brexit done

LABOUR

  • Quiet day. Focussed on NHS.
  • Topline(s)
    • Tories threaten NHS

LIB DEM

  • More questions about misleading leaflet bar charts and polls.
  • Sky News propose Swinson/Boris/Corbyn debate
  • Topline(s)
    • Lib Dems could win hundreds of seats
    • Party leaders should debate Jo Swinson

BREXIT PARTY

  • Party candidates launch
  • Leading eurosceptics criticising Farage’s claims about the deal
  • Lost three PPCs – two over political disagreements

Cut through

  • Speaker election.

Latest polls:

ICM: CON 38% (+3) LAB: 31% (+2) LDEM: 15% (-1) BREX: 9% (-2)
Panelbase: CON 40% (+4) LAB: 29% (+2) LDEM: 14% (-3) BREX: 9% (-2)
Survation: CON 34% (+2) LAB: 26% (+2) LDEM: 19% (-2) BREX: 12% (-1)
YouGov: CON: 36% (-) LAB: 21% (-2) LDEM: 18% (-) BREX: 13% (+1)

YouGov Wales poll: LAB: 29% (+4) CON: 28% (-1) BREX: 15% (+1) LDEM: 12% (-4) PC: 12 (-)

Suvation Portsmouth South poll: LDEM: 30% (+13) CON: 27% (-14) LAB: 24% (-17) BREX: 14% (+14)

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

  • No overall: 10/11 (Evens)
  • Tories: 5/6 (Evens)
  • Labour: 14/1 (16/1)
  • Brexit Party: 100/1 (100/1)
  • Lib Dems: 150/1 (66/1)
November 4, 2019 at 6:36 pm

Quote of the Day

On Sky, Matt Hanock says new cancer treatments are being rolled out “from Barnsley to Bassetlaw; from Wigan to Warrington.”

Kay Burley: “That’s not very far, you know.”

Hancock: “It’s also happening in Cornwall”.

