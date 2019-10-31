Corbyn Visits Constituency He Condemned in 2011

Jeremy Corbyn is in Milton Keynes today, where both Tory-held seats saw their majorities slashed in the last election. Guido keenly anticipates whether Corbyn will attempt the same messaging as one of his previous Milton Keynes speeches…

October 31, 2019 at 2:10 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

On Sky, Matt Hanock says new cancer treatments are being rolled out “from Barnsley to Bassetlaw; from Wigan to Warrington.”

Kay Burley: “That’s not very far, you know.”

Hancock: “It’s also happening in Cornwall”.

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.