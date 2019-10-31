Bercow’s Candid Last Day at Work Photoshoot

John Bercow was pictured arriving at work this morning by PA in the kind of candid, natural shots that we all indulge in on our final day job commute.

John Bercow has been snapped by the supremely talented @StefanRousseau of PA arriving for his last day at work. Of course he lives in the House of Commons so it’s likely he had to leave and come back in again to do this. pic.twitter.com/JaI6qjoFPP — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) October 31, 2019

The only flaw in his plan was that Bercow lives in Speaker’s House… in the Palace of Westminster – meaning he had to first leave his place of work to be featured in the snaps heading back in – a 1627% longer journey. The whole thing is just a faked up performance for the cameras… perfectly appropriate ending.

