Sandbach to Stand as Independent

Political titan Antoinette Sandbach has announced she is to stand as a second referendum candidate in Eddisbury. She’ll get a £27,000 payout if she loses rather than if she stands down – feathering her big nest…

October 30, 2019 at 1:06 pm

Quote of the Day

On Sky, Matt Hanock says new cancer treatments are being rolled out “from Barnsley to Bassetlaw; from Wigan to Warrington.”

Kay Burley: “That’s not very far, you know.”

Hancock: “It’s also happening in Cornwall”.

