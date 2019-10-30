Sandbach to Stand as Independent

Political titan Antoinette Sandbach has announced she is to stand as a second referendum candidate in Eddisbury. She’ll get a £27,000 payout if she loses rather than if she stands down – feathering her big nest…
Political titan Antoinette Sandbach has announced she is to stand as a second referendum candidate in Eddisbury. She’ll get a £27,000 payout if she loses rather than if she stands down – feathering her big nest…
On Sky, Matt Hanock says new cancer treatments are being rolled out “from Barnsley to Bassetlaw; from Wigan to Warrington.”
Kay Burley: “That’s not very far, you know.”
Hancock: “It’s also happening in Cornwall”.