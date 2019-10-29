Tea Room Row Over Speakership Election

The speakership election is hotting up with just less than a week to go until polling day. Today candidates Elanor Laing, Chris Bryant, and Rosie Winterton have been attempting to get the race delayed until after the general election, with their campaign teams and some not so subtle candidates pushing the idea of putting it off.

Some are so keen to put it off that tea room conversation is getting heated. Guido hears that in the tea room today, Elanor Laing markedly raised her voice to Shailesh Vara when he said that the election should occur as scheduled on Monday. Now Laing allies and Bryant are raising points of order in the Commons pushing for a delay. Anyone would think they don’t think they can win…

UPDATE: Bercow has responded to the points of order raised over the date of the speakership election, saying “it should not be resolved here and now.”

He does, however, want it resolved within 24 hours…