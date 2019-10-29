Student Vote Irrelevant

Last year there were 1,885,000 UK students studying in higher education, of these some 1,442,000 were studying full-time. Labour’s current vote share is the lowest Youthsight have recorded since April 2015. Labour’s popularity has been in continual decline since peaking in February 2018 when they enjoyed more than a 70% share of the student vote. Polling guru Chris Hanretty posits that assuming (for sake of argument) that turnout is 10% lower amongst students “out of term” compared to in term – which he says “would be a big effect: three times bigger than any get-out-the-vote effects we know of, that would mean that we would see between 144,200 and 188,500 fewer votes in an election where all universitites are out-of-term.”

Hanretty calculates:

This means that an out-of-term election would cost the Labour Party between 54,796 and 71,630 votes (i.e., the figures from before, multiplied by 38%). By the same logic, an out-of-term election would cost the Conservative party between 17,304 and 22,620 votes. This means that an out of term election would decrease the Labour margin over the Conservatives by between 37,492 and 49,010 votes, or between 0.12% and 0.15% of the 2017 vote.

Hanretty’s figures show the partisan impact of changes in turnout due to an election being called when *all* students are out of term is minimal. This is in any case irrelevant because most universities are still in term in the week covering December 9 – 13…