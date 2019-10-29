MPs Standing Down at the Next Election

As Britain heads for an inevitable general election, MPs are making decisions about their own future career plans. So as the day-to-day politics unfurls, Guido brings you the comprehensive and continually-updating list of MPs who have announced they will be stepping down at the next election. Get in touch with any updates…

Speaker

  • John Bercow, Buckingham

Conservative

  • Bill Grant, Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
  • Caroline Spelman, Meriden 
  • Claire Perry, Devizes 
  • David Jones, Clwyd West
  • David Tredinnick, Bosworth
  • Glyn Davies, Montgomeryshire
  • Hugo Swire, East Devon
  • Jeremy Lefroy, Stafford
  • Jo Johnson, Orpington
  • Keith Simpson, Broadland
  • Mark Field, Cities of London and Westminster
  • Mark Prisk, Hertford & Stortford
  • Michael Fallon, Sevenoaks 
  • Nick Hurd, Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
  • Sarah Newton, Truro and Falmouth
  • Seema Kennedy, South Ribble

Labour

  • Albert Owen, Ynys Mon
  • Ann Clwyd, Cynon Valley 
  • Geoffrey Robinson, Coventry North West
  • Gloria De Piero, Ashfield
  • Ian Lucas, Wrexham
  • Jim Cunningham, Coventry South
  • Jim Fitzpatrick, Poplar and Limehouse 
  • John Mann, Bassetlaw 
  • Kate Hoey, Vauxhall
  • Kevin Barron, Rother Valley
  • Paul Farrelly, Newcastle-under-Lyme
  • Roberta Blackman-Woods, City of Durham 
  • Ronnie Campbell, Blyth Valley
  • Stephen Pound, Ealing North
  • Stephen Twigg, Liverpool West Derby
  • Teresa Pearce, Erith and Thamesmead

Lib Dem

  • Norman Lamb, North Norfolk 
  • Vince Cable, Twickenham 

Former-Tory, Former-Change UK, Former-Independent, Former ‘The Independents’, Now Lib Dem

  • Heidi Allen, South Cambridgeshire

Conservative Independents

  • Alastair Burt, North East Bedfordshire
  • Guto Bebb, Aberconwy 
  • Richard Harrington, Watford
  • Oliver Letwin, West Dorset
  • Justine Greening, Putney
  • Ken Clarke, Rushcliffe 
  • Nick Boles, Grantham
  • Nicholas Soames, Mid Sussex
  • Richard Benyon, Newbury

Independent

  • Joan Ryan, Enfield North 
  • Rory Stewart, Penrith and the Border

Before the 2017 election, 31 MPs announced they would be standing down. No election’s been called yet and we’re already up to 47…

October 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm

