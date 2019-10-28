Standards Committee Recommends Vaz Suspended as MP For Six Months

The Standards Committee has finally published its report on the behaviour of Keith Vaz, declaring that he breached the Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament. The investigation was sparked by a formal complaint submitted by Andrew Bridgen MP. Three years, two standards commissioners, a new office, and almost two elections later, they have finally concluded:

“This is a very serious breach of the Code. We recommend that the House should

suspend Mr Vaz from its service for six months.”

Bridgen will be especially pleased. Today is his birthday…

Read the report in full here…