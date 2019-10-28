Fake Tube Ads Target Tories

Tube users may have noticed poorly made attack adverts that have popped up recently under the name ‘#FCKBORIS’ with accusations of climate denial and false austerity claims against the Conservatives. TfL say they are taking steps to take down the false ads, telling Guido:

“These adverts are not authorised by TfL or our advertising agent Global. They are fly posting, and we have instructed our contractors to remove them.”

This isn’t the first time fake ads have unofficially been put on the tube by arty campaigners, Guido was recently sent this poster attacking Puma for ‘sponsoring Israali Apartheid’.

Guido’s is tempted to print some ads of his own…