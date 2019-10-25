Peter Oborne Fired By Daily Mail

Guido understands from a Daily Mail source that Peter Oborne‘s services as a columnist are no longer required. Oborne has been rampaging around broadcast studios for the last few days railing at the corruption of the Lobby and their “Downing Street sources”. His targets of attack included the political journalists of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, his now former employers. As yet this is officially unconfirmed. Peter is not answering his phone either. It is of course a Friday…

+ + + Developing + + +

Tags: , ,
People:
October 25, 2019 at 1:55 pm

Media News List



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Cameron on that shameful Guardian leader…

“There is no privilege in holding your eldest-born child in your arms as their life drains away. Death knows no privilege.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Lefties Declare War on “War” Lefties Declare War on “War”