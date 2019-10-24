LiveBlog: Boris to Table Election Motion Tonight

Stick with this article for updates as they unfold. Developing…

18:04 Momentum back election

Momentum back election 17:50 Lib Dems – like the SNP – waiting to see extension details before backing election.

Lib Dems – like the SNP – waiting to see extension details before backing election. 17:48 SNP say they need to see long extension secured before backing election.

SNP say they need to see long extension secured before backing election. 17:47 Corbyn seen shaking his head at JRM’s claim no deal has been taken off the table

Corbyn seen shaking his head at JRM’s claim no deal has been taken off the table 17:45 Shadow Leader Valerie Vaz: “Labour will back an election… once no deal has been ruled out”. Labour will wait to see the T&Cs of the EU’s extension. Labour position still fudged…

Shadow Leader Valerie Vaz: “Labour will back an election… once no deal has been ruled out”. Labour will wait to see the T&Cs of the EU’s extension. 17:43 JRM announces Monday election vote

JRM announces Monday election vote 17:06 Boris has written to Jeremy Corbyn.

“This Parliament has refused to take decisions. It cannot refuse to let the voters replace it with a new Parliament that can make decisions.” He confirms if the EU offer delay until the 31st January as the Benn Act requested and MPs accept an election, Parliament will dissolve on November 6. He will continue trying to pass the WAB until dissolution occurs.

Boris has written to Jeremy Corbyn. “This Parliament has refused to take decisions. It cannot refuse to let the voters replace it with a new Parliament that can make decisions.” He confirms if the EU offer delay until the 31st January as the Benn Act requested and MPs accept an election, Parliament will dissolve on November 6. He will continue trying to pass the WAB until dissolution occurs. 17:01 Boris confirms election date being sought is December 12th.

Boris confirms election date being sought is December 12th. 16:54 Tonight Boris is expected to table a motion for an election under the provisions of the Fixed Term Parliament Act to be voted on early next week. This would require 2/3 of the House to vote in favour. A tall order…