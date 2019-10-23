Government’s Brexit Strategy Stalled

One of the Government’s digital ‘Get Ready for Brexit’ adverts has had an unfortunate digital error near City Hall in London. A pop-up reads that the program has “stopped working”Perhaps this is why the Government want a technical extension…

Hat-tip: Casmilus
October 23, 2019 at 2:15 pm

Expelled Tory MP, Richard Benyon, on the short three-day Programme Motion for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill:

“Whether you had three days, three weeks or three months debating this, you would not hear one original argument that we hadn’t otherwise heard in this process…”

