Government’s Brexit Strategy Stalled

One of the Government’s digital ‘Get Ready for Brexit’ adverts has had an unfortunate digital error near City Hall in London. A pop-up reads that the program has “stopped working”. Perhaps this is why the Government want a technical extension…
One of the Government’s digital ‘Get Ready for Brexit’ adverts has had an unfortunate digital error near City Hall in London. A pop-up reads that the program has “stopped working”. Perhaps this is why the Government want a technical extension…
Expelled Tory MP, Richard Benyon, on the short three-day Programme Motion for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill:
“Whether you had three days, three weeks or three months debating this, you would not hear one original argument that we hadn’t otherwise heard in this process…”