John Mann Heckles Soubry’s Election Prospects

Soubry replied to the hilarious heckle by saying she doesn’t mind losing her job – for once, the country and she are in agreement…
Remainers Finally Coming to Terms with Brexit | HuffPo
The End is Nigh (Again) | ASI
Shut up – Our Advice to Harry and Meghan | ConWoman
Lobby is a Fake News Machine | Peter Oborne
How Britain Built A Soft Power Empire | UnHerd
Are Comedy QCs Criminal? | Legal Cheek
The Messiah, or Just a Very Naughty Tory? | Comment Central
Remainer MPs Trying Technical Disruptions | Mark Wallace
Win is Wake-Up Call for Justin Trudeau | Times
Vote Forecast Points to Johnson’s Deal Passing | FT
Woe Betide MPs Who Try to Stop Brexit | Baker & Francois
Pass the Deal & Let Britain Move Forward | 1828
That Letter | John Redwood
Gaugin and the Madness of Curators | ConWoman
‘Jew Process’ Councillor to Replace Ellman | JC
The End is Nigh (Again) | ASI
Shut up – Our Advice to Harry and Meghan | ConWoman
Lobby is a Fake News Machine | Peter Oborne
How Britain Built A Soft Power Empire | UnHerd
Are Comedy QCs Criminal? | Legal Cheek
The Messiah, or Just a Very Naughty Tory? | Comment Central
Remainer MPs Trying Technical Disruptions | Mark Wallace
Win is Wake-Up Call for Justin Trudeau | Times
Vote Forecast Points to Johnson’s Deal Passing | FT
Woe Betide MPs Who Try to Stop Brexit | Baker & Francois
Pass the Deal & Let Britain Move Forward | 1828
That Letter | John Redwood
Gaugin and the Madness of Curators | ConWoman
‘Jew Process’ Councillor to Replace Ellman | JC