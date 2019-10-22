CCHQ Troll Commentariat with Comic Sans Graphics

The big point of discussion on the Twittersphere today has been over CCHQ’s recent graphic output, with their new choice of garish colours and elaborate fonts. Less so eye-catching, more so eye-watering…

The new memes are being thought up by the party’s new digital gurus Topham & Guerin, brought in by campaign director Isaac Levido off the back of the Australian Tories’ election victory; in which they used deliberately mockable memes and graphics to get people talking. CCHQ’s deliberately less corporate-looking, more light-hearted approach under Boris is getting flack on Twitter. In response to the mockery the party just put out this comic sans font graphic:

Another sign, if one were needed, that the Tory election campaign machine is going to be very different this time round…

UPDATE: CCHQ clearly whipping MPs to spread their new viral graphics…