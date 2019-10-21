Read in Full: The Government’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill

Read in full, below, the Government’s newly-released European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill. Don’t start memorising it yet, though – the amendments are a-coming…

October 21, 2019 at 7:54 pm

Quote of the Day

Peter Mandelson tells Emma Barnett…

“I think that Jeremy Corbyn himself should search his conscience and ask himself whether he’s the best person to lead the Labour Party into the general election with the best chance of success for the party.”

