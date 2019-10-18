Britain Stronger in Europe Chair Backs Boris’s Deal

The Chairman of the official Britain Stronger in Europe (BSE) campaign, Stuart Rose, has come out as the latest supporter of Boris’s new Brexit deal. A rose among the thorns…

Speaking to the Today Programme, Rose – who led the designated campaign to Remain in the EU during the referendum – said

“I think we’ve just got to move on, we’ve got to reflect on the pros and cons, we’ve put aside our differences, we’ve got to lean in and we’ve got to think of the bigger picture and purpose. So I support it…”

Listen to the audio here:

The crucial endorsement comes after a day of MPs switching their previous votes, including former Labour MPs and hardline ‘Spartans’. It all relies upon Labour MPs honouring their constituents’ votes and their own 2017 promises…