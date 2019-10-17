Reports That A New Deal Has Been Done

There are now multiple reports that a deal has been done and the DUP is on board…

Word in Brussels is that deal is now back on. DUP been squared… — Daniel Boffey (@DanielBoffey) October 17, 2019

A deal has been done — Tony Connelly (@tconnellyRTE) October 17, 2019



UPDATE: Both Boris and Jean-Claude Juncker have announced there is a deal that takes back control. Juncker is using Number 10’s “fair and balanced” phrase and has recommended the EU Council endorses it…

We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 17, 2019