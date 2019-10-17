Reports That A New Deal Has Been Done

There are now multiple reports that a deal has been done and the DUP is on board…
Word in Brussels is that deal is now back on. DUP been squared…
— Daniel Boffey (@DanielBoffey) October 17, 2019
A deal has been done
— Tony Connelly (@tconnellyRTE) October 17, 2019
UPDATE: Both Boris and Jean-Claude Juncker have announced there is a deal that takes back control. Juncker is using Number 10’s “fair and balanced” phrase and has recommended the EU Council endorses it…
We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 17, 2019
🇪🇺🤝🇬🇧 Where there is a will, there is a #deal – we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal. pic.twitter.com/7AfKyCZ6k9
— Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) October 17, 2019