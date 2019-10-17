Reports That A New Deal Has Been Done

There are now multiple reports that a deal has been done and the DUP is on board…


UPDATE: Both Boris and Jean-Claude Juncker have announced there is a deal that takes back control. Juncker is using Number 10’s “fair and balanced” phrase and has recommended the EU Council endorses it…

October 17, 2019 at 10:32 am

Peter Mandelson tells Emma Barnett…

“I think that Jeremy Corbyn himself should search his conscience and ask himself whether he’s the best person to lead the Labour Party into the general election with the best chance of success for the party.”

