DUP Reject Boris’s Proposals

After a long week’s negotiations, the DUP have released a statement saying that, as things stand, they cannot support Boris’s proposed deal on customs, consent and VAT. Whilst the statement might make gloomy reading for those willing a deal over the line, it is noticeable the DUP’s talk of red lines being crossed has been scrapped, as has any call for total rejection. Looks like the sticking point is their fear Sinn Fein would have too much say over being able to leave the new customs arrangement…

The question now remains over what will happen at the EU Council Meeting this morning, where the agenda’s first item of a Brexit deal indicated – before the DUP’s rejection – white smoke.

The DUP could teach the Donald a few things about how to do “the deal”… still think that we should have let them negotiate the Brexit deal directly…

