Louise Ellman Quits the Labour Party

Veteran Labour MP Louise Ellman has quit the Labour Party due to corbyn’s association with antisemitism and terrorists. Read the letter below…
Not what Corbyn needs as Boris storms ahead in the polls…
Peter Mandelson tells Emma Barnett…
“I think that Jeremy Corbyn himself should search his conscience and ask himself whether he’s the best person to lead the Labour Party into the general election with the best chance of success for the party.”