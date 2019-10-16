Jaguar Land Rover Continues Investing at Full Speed

Far from what the gloomsters proffer, the UK’s car industry looks like it’s shifting into top gear as Britain speeds towards the Brexit finishing line; with the announcement by Jaguar Land Rover of a new three million-square-foot distribution centre in Leicestershire, supplying to 80 markets worldwide. Fueling confidence in global Britain…

The new campus is expecting to create a sizable number of new jobs in the area and shows Jaguar Land Rover plan on having a stake in Britain’s sizable car industry for many more years to come. Remainers must be quite exhausted and tired of making wrong predictions, Guido doesn’t think they’ll give us a brake any time soon…

