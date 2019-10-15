Standards Committee to Finally Rule on Vaz Rent Boy Scandal

Three years after being reported to the House of Commons authorities – and stretching over the tenures of two different Standards Commissioners – Guido hears this week the Standards Committee are finally due to rule on Keith ‘Jim’ Vaz’s 2016 cocaine and rent boy scandal. Until now, attempts to scrutinise Vaz’s behaviour have been blocked by Bercow…

The committee will rule on whether Vaz – who continues to sit as a Labour MP – brought the House into disrepute, and over his failure to declare an interest when chairing a Home Affairs Select Committee report into prostitution. Relive the video where ‘Jim the washing machine salesman’ asks for cocaine, poppers and unprotected sex here…

Conveniently for Vaz he was reselected as Labour’s candidate for Leicester East just last week, after Guido spotted his local party’s trigger ballot papers in a House of Commons photocopier. How well-timed…